The Dallas Mavericks, Josh Green included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 120-116 win over the Jazz, Green had seven points.

Let's break down Green's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 9.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.6 Assists -- 1.6 2.1 PRA -- 13.3 14.9 PR 13.5 11.7 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Josh Green Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Josh Green has made 3.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 5.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 5.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Mavericks rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 16th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.2 assists per game.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Josh Green vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 30 15 4 0 1 0 2 10/25/2022 14 2 2 0 0 0 0

