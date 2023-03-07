The Brooklyn Nets (36-28) and the Houston Rockets (15-49) are slated to match up on Tuesday at Toyota Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Mikal Bridges and Jalen Green are two players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets were victorious in their previous game versus the Spurs, 142-110, on Sunday. Green starred with 31 points, and also had two boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 31 2 2 0 0 4 Kevin Porter Jr. 19 4 13 1 0 3 Tari Eason 17 8 1 1 0 1

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun leads the Rockets in rebounding (8.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and posts 14.8 points. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Green is the Rockets' top scorer (21.7 points per game), and he posts 3.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. is posting 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 56.2% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 12.1 8.8 5.0 0.9 0.4 0.3 Kenyon Martin Jr. 14.8 6.5 2.0 1.0 0.7 0.5 Tari Eason 12.1 6.0 1.5 1.4 0.6 0.8 Jabari Smith Jr. 11.3 7.0 1.8 0.4 0.9 0.9 Jalen Green 17.5 1.9 2.6 0.5 0.3 2.1

