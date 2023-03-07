The Houston Rockets (15-49) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report ahead of their Tuesday, March 7 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (36-28) at Toyota Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Rockets claimed a 142-110 victory over the Spurs. In the Rockets' win, Jalen Green led the team with 31 points (adding two rebounds and two assists).

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Questionable Ankle 8.8 3.6 2.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: YES and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets put up an average of 110.3 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 112.9 the Nets give up to opponents.

Houston is 11-14 when it scores more than 112.9 points.

In their past 10 games, the Rockets are posting 111.3 points per contest, one more than their season average (110.3).

Houston connects on 3.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (22nd in the league) compared to its opponents' 14.7.

The Rockets' 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in the NBA, and the 116.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 29th in the league.

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -6.5 230.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.