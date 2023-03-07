Lamar vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Southland Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Lamar Cardinals (18-11) versus the McNeese Cowgirls (12-18) at The Legacy Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Lamar, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 7.
Their last time out, the Cardinals won on Wednesday 70-57 over Nicholls.
Lamar vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Lamar vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lamar 71, McNeese 59
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals defeated the SE Louisiana Lions in a 66-54 win on February 23. It was their signature victory of the season.
Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 138) on February 23
- 57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 138) on January 7
- 73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 156) on February 11
- 65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 196) on December 17
- 66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 259) on January 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 64.1 points per game to rank 201st in college basketball while allowing 59.9 per contest to rank 70th in college basketball) and have a +124 scoring differential overall.
- With 65.8 points per game in Southland action, Lamar is tallying 1.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64.1 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Cardinals are averaging 10.5 more points per game (68.6) than they are when playing on the road (58.1).
- Lamar cedes 58.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 62.1 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 67.6 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 64.1 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.