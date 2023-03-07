Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks face the Utah Jazz at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Irving, in his last time out, had 30 points and seven assists in a 130-126 loss to the Suns.

In this piece we'll dive into Irving's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 27.1 26.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.8 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.5 PRA 36.5 37.8 37.6 PR 30.5 32.2 31.1 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.0



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Jazz

The Mavericks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 117.2 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the NBA.

The Jazz allow 43.6 rebounds per game, ranking 16th in the league.

The Jazz allow 24.2 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 11.7 makes per contest, seventh in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 39 48 11 6 8 0 4

