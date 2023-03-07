The Houston Rockets, Kenyon Martin Jr. included, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 142-110 win against the Spurs, Martin tallied 13 points.

In this article, we look at Martin's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.0 14.8 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 6.5 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA 21.5 19.3 23.3 PR 19.5 17.7 21.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Nets

Martin has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 9.5% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets rank 19th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 98.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.9 points per contest, the Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nets allow 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

The Nets are the fourth-ranked team in the league, conceding 23 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2022 20 6 3 0 0 0 0 12/8/2021 21 6 2 2 0 1 0

