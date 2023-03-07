The Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 5, Sengun put up 15 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in a 142-110 win against the Spurs.

With prop bets in place for Sengun, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 12.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.8 Assists 4.5 3.8 5.0 PRA 27.5 27.4 25.9 PR 23.5 23.6 20.9 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.3



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Nets

Sengun is responsible for taking 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.9 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 19th in possessions per game with 103.2.

Defensively, the Nets are 12th in the league, conceding 112.9 points per game.

The Nets give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

The Nets give up 23 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Nets allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2022 36 14 11 5 0 1 0 12/8/2021 14 6 2 1 0 0 0

