Monday's game at Pensacola Bay Center has the James Madison Dukes (25-7) squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (23-8) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-62 win for JMU, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Bobcats' most recent outing on Sunday ended in an 85-57 victory against Southern Miss.

Texas State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Texas State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 65, Texas State 62

Texas State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bobcats beat the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs 52-46 on January 26.

According to the RPI, the Dukes have 10 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Texas State has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins

60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 164) on November 30

85-57 over Southern Miss (No. 168) on March 5

69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 168) on February 9

62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 168) on January 28

82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on December 29

Texas State Performance Insights