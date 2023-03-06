Texas State vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game at Pensacola Bay Center has the James Madison Dukes (25-7) squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (23-8) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-62 win for JMU, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Bobcats' most recent outing on Sunday ended in an 85-57 victory against Southern Miss.
Texas State vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Texas State vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 65, Texas State 62
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bobcats beat the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs 52-46 on January 26.
- According to the RPI, the Dukes have 10 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
- Texas State has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in the country.
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 164) on November 30
- 85-57 over Southern Miss (No. 168) on March 5
- 69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 168) on February 9
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 168) on January 28
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on December 29
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' +314 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.6 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per outing (33rd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Texas State has averaged 66.5 points per game in Sun Belt action, and 67.6 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bobcats are scoring 5.3 more points per game at home (69.6) than away (64.3).
- Texas State allows 54.7 points per game at home, and 62.3 away.
- While the Bobcats are putting up 67.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 70.1 a contest.
