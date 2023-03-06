Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-14) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM on March 6.
The Bearkats' last contest was a 70-64 loss to New Mexico State on Thursday.
Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Sam Houston vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Abilene Christian 70, Sam Houston 66
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- Against the Cal Baptist Lancers on February 4, the Bearkats captured their signature win of the season, a 66-62 road victory.
- Sam Houston has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (nine).
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 5
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 184) on November 23
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 228) on January 28
- 81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 293) on January 19
- 59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 293) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 67.7 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and conceding 67.9 (272nd in college basketball).
- Sam Houston averages the same amount of points in WAC play as overall, 67.7 points per game.
- At home the Bearkats are putting up 71.8 points per game, 7.5 more than they are averaging on the road (64.3).
- At home, Sam Houston concedes 65.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 70.3.
- The Bearkats are posting 68.1 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 0.4 more than their average for the season (67.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.