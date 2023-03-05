Jalen Green is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Houston Rockets (14-49) play the San Antonio Spurs (16-48) at Toyota Center.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Rockets' Last Game

On Saturday, the Rockets beat the Spurs 122-110, led by Tari Eason with 20 points. Devonte' Graham was the top scorer for the losing side with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tari Eason 20 5 2 2 2 2 Alperen Sengun 16 10 4 1 0 1 Josh Christopher 14 1 4 0 2 0

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun leads his squad in both rebounds (8.7) and assists (3.9) per contest, and also puts up 14.8 points. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Green averages a team-leading 21.5 points per game. He is also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 11.8 points, 7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Kevin Porter Jr. is posting 18.8 points, 5.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. is posting 12 points, 1.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 12.1 8.1 5.4 0.6 0.3 0.4 Kenyon Martin Jr. 15.3 7 1.8 0.9 0.7 0.6 Jabari Smith Jr. 11.5 7.1 1.8 0.4 0.9 0.9 Jalen Green 17.1 2 2.7 0.7 0.3 2.2 Tari Eason 10.8 5.7 1.4 1.3 0.7 0.7

