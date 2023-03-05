The Dallas Mavericks, Reggie Bullock included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Bullock, in his previous game (March 2 win against the 76ers) put up 15 points.

In this article we will dive into Bullock's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.1 10.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.5 Assists -- 1.4 2.2 PRA -- 12 16.5 PR 11.5 10.6 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 3.2



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Suns

Bullock is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Bullock's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.4.

Allowing 110.8 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Suns are 13th in the league, giving up 43 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per contest, fifth in the NBA.

The Suns are the second-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 31 10 5 0 2 0 0 12/5/2022 25 0 4 0 0 0 1 10/19/2022 30 10 2 1 3 0 0

