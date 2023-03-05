The Dallas Mavericks (33-31) go up against the Phoenix Suns (35-29) on March 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mavericks vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Watch Mavericks vs. Suns with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Dallas shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 22-13 overall.

The Mavericks are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank ninth.

The Mavericks put up only three more points per game (113.8) than the Suns give up (110.8).

When Dallas scores more than 110.8 points, it is 27-14.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Mavericks are putting up 3.4 more points per game (115.5) than they are away from home (112.1).

Dallas surrenders 110.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 115.3 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Mavericks have performed worse at home this season, making 14.7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game and a 37.2% percentage on the road.

Mavericks Injuries