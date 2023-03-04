Texas vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the Texas Longhorns (22-8) taking on the Kansas State Wildcats (16-14) at 5:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-63 victory for heavily favored Texas.
The Longhorns enter this game following a 63-54 loss to Baylor on Monday.
Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 73, Kansas State 63
Texas Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Longhorns took down the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners, 78-58, on January 25.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Longhorns are 7-6 (.538%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.
- Texas has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 27) on January 22
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 37) on November 27
- 62-48 over USC (No. 39) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (posting 74.6 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and conceding 58.1 per outing, 40th in college basketball) and have a +495 scoring differential.
- Texas scores fewer points in conference play (71.8 per game) than overall (74.6).
- At home, the Longhorns average 78.7 points per game. Away, they score 71.1.
- Texas gives up 53.8 points per game at home, and 65.1 on the road.
- The Longhorns are putting up 69.9 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 4.7 fewer points than their average for the season (74.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.