Stars vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 4
The Colorado Avalanche (34-20-5) bring a four-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (33-16-13) on Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SportsNet, and SN1.
During the last 10 contests for the Stars, their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has allowed 25 (they have a 4-3-3 record in those games). In 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with five goals (15.2% conversion rate).
Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.
Stars vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Avalanche 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)
- Total Pick: Over (5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 5-13-18 in overtime games as part of a 33-16-13 overall record.
- Dallas has 20 points (5-5-10) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The nine times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-6-2 (four points).
- Dallas has scored two goals in 13 games this season (5-2-6 record, 16 points).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals 38 times, and are 27-6-5 in those games (to record 59 points).
- In the 18 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 24 points after finishing 9-3-6.
- In the 33 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 19-9-5 (43 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents 25 times, and went 10-7-8 (28 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|14th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.15
|15th
|3rd
|2.58
|Goals Allowed
|2.73
|8th
|10th
|32.5
|Shots
|33.3
|7th
|12th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|22nd
|8th
|23.3%
|Power Play %
|22.9%
|9th
|3rd
|83.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.5%
|19th
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SportsNet, and SN1
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
