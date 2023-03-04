The Colorado Avalanche (34-20-5) bring a four-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (33-16-13) on Saturday, March 4 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SportsNet, and SN1.

During the last 10 contests for the Stars, their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has allowed 25 (they have a 4-3-3 record in those games). In 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with five goals (15.2% conversion rate).

Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.

Stars vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Avalanche 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-110)

Stars (-110) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.3)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 5-13-18 in overtime games as part of a 33-16-13 overall record.

Dallas has 20 points (5-5-10) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The nine times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-6-2 (four points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 13 games this season (5-2-6 record, 16 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 38 times, and are 27-6-5 in those games (to record 59 points).

In the 18 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 24 points after finishing 9-3-6.

In the 33 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 19-9-5 (43 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 25 times, and went 10-7-8 (28 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.15 15th 3rd 2.58 Goals Allowed 2.73 8th 10th 32.5 Shots 33.3 7th 12th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32.2 22nd 8th 23.3% Power Play % 22.9% 9th 3rd 83.2% Penalty Kill % 77.5% 19th

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SportsNet, and SN1

ABC, ESPN+, TVAS, SportsNet, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

