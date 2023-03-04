The Houston Rockets' (13-49) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Saturday, March 4 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (16-47) at AT&T Center. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets' last contest was a 113-99 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Rockets got a team-best 20 points from Jalen Green in the loss.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Ankle 8.5 3.7 2.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Doug McDermott: Out (Thumb), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Questionable (Adductor), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Foot), Devin Vassell: Out (Injury Management-Rest), Malaki Branham: Questionable (Back)

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: CW35 and SportsNet SW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets' 109.5 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 122 the Spurs give up.

Houston has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 122 points.

While the Rockets are posting 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 109 points per contest.

Houston connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 3.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 37.5%.

The Rockets rank 30th in the NBA with 106.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 116.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -1 230.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.