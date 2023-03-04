The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-14) aim to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-26) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET.

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

TV: CW

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Lady Panthers allow.

Texas Southern has a 2-6 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.

Texas Southern has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

The Lady Panthers put up 67.1 points per game, 10 fewer points than the 77.1 the Lady Tigers give up.

Prairie View A&M has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 77.1 points.

Prairie View A&M is 8-1 when it allows fewer than 60.5 points.

