Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Sengun, in his previous game (March 1 loss against the Grizzlies) produced 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.8 11.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.6 7.5 Assists 4.5 3.9 5.1 PRA 29.5 27.3 24.1 PR 24.5 23.4 19 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Alperen Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Spurs

Sengun is responsible for attempting 10.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.2.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the league, allowing 122 points per contest.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 26.3 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are 17th in the NBA, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 24 22 4 3 0 1 1 12/8/2022 28 16 11 2 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sengun or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.