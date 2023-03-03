Texas State vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (21-8) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 69-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.
Last time out, the Bobcats won on Friday 86-79 over Arkansas State.
Texas State vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Texas State vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 69, Appalachian State 62
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats' signature win this season came against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings. The Bobcats took home the 69-52 win on the road on February 9.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bobcats are 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 28
- 52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 162) on January 26
- 60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on November 30
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on December 29
- 64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 179) on February 11
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' +277 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.4 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 57.9 per contest (39th in college basketball).
- Texas State is putting up 66.5 points per game this year in conference games, which is 0.9 fewer points per game than its season average (67.4).
- At home, the Bobcats are putting up 5.3 more points per game (69.6) than they are away from home (64.3).
- When playing at home, Texas State is surrendering 7.6 fewer points per game (54.7) than on the road (62.3).
- The Bobcats have scored 67.4 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've put up on average this season.
