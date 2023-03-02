Thursday's game at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (15-12) squaring off against the UTEP Miners (19-8) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 win for Western Kentucky, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Miners' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 63-55 win against Florida Atlantic.

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 69, UTEP 67

UTEP Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on February 2, the Miners picked up their best win of the season, a 65-62 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Toppers are 7-4 (.636%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins, but also tied for the 134th-most defeats.

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on December 18

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on January 7

72-68 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on November 19

74-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 180) on January 11

79-52 at home over UTSA (No. 180) on February 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UTEP Performance Insights