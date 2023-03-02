Christian Wood and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 124-122 loss versus the Pacers, Wood totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Wood, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 17.5 14.5 Rebounds 5.5 7.9 6.1 Assists -- 1.7 2.1 PRA 21.5 27.1 22.7 PR 19.5 25.4 20.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Christian Wood Insights vs. the 76ers

Wood is responsible for attempting 11.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.2 per game.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wood's opponents, the 76ers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.4.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.6 assists per contest.

The 76ers concede 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Christian Wood vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2022 36 14 6 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.