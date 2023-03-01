Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) visit the Houston Rockets (13-48) after losing eight straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 233.5.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-9.5
|233.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in 21 of 61 games this season.
- Houston has had an average of 228.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Houston is 24-37-0 ATS this year.
- The Rockets have been victorious in 13, or 22%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has won two of its 16 games, or 12.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +350 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|22
|36.7%
|116.0
|225.7
|111.8
|230.4
|231.2
|Rockets
|21
|34.4%
|109.7
|225.7
|118.6
|230.4
|229.1
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have hit the over seven times.
- Houston has performed better against the spread at home (14-15-0) than away (10-22-0) this season.
- The Rockets put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (111.8).
- Houston has put together a 12-13 ATS record and a 10-15 overall record in games it scores more than 111.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|30-30
|6-5
|26-34
|Rockets
|24-37
|7-17
|30-31
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Rockets
|116.0
|109.7
|9
|29
|20-6
|12-13
|23-3
|10-15
|111.8
|118.6
|6
|28
|20-6
|14-8
|21-5
|8-14
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.