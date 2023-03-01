Wednesday's game at Prather Coliseum has the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-13) matching up with the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-16) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-60 win for Incarnate Word, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Cardinals earned a 73-62 win against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 62, Northwestern State 60

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

Against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 14, the Cardinals registered their signature win of the season, a 55-49 home victory.

Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on December 15

73-62 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on February 25

65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on February 11

50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 305) on February 4

61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on January 12

