Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Prather Coliseum has the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-13) matching up with the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-16) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-60 win for Incarnate Word, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Cardinals earned a 73-62 win against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Incarnate Word 62, Northwestern State 60
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- Against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 14, the Cardinals registered their signature win of the season, a 55-49 home victory.
Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on December 15
- 73-62 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on February 25
- 65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on February 11
- 50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 305) on February 4
- 61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on January 12
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 57.8 points per game (312th in college basketball) and conceding 58.0 (41st in college basketball).
- In Southland games, Incarnate Word has averaged 1 more points (58.8) than overall (57.8) in 2022-23.
- The Cardinals are putting up more points at home (62.9 per game) than on the road (51.4).
- At home Incarnate Word is giving up 55.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it is away (61.0).
- While the Cardinals are posting 57.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 61.0 a contest.
