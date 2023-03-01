Wednesday's game at Prather Coliseum has the Incarnate Word Cardinals (14-13) matching up with the Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-16) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-60 win for Incarnate Word, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Cardinals earned a 73-62 win against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Incarnate Word vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Incarnate Word 62, Northwestern State 60

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

  • Against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 14, the Cardinals registered their signature win of the season, a 55-49 home victory.

Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on December 15
  • 73-62 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on February 25
  • 65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 292) on February 11
  • 50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 305) on February 4
  • 61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 305) on January 12

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 57.8 points per game (312th in college basketball) and conceding 58.0 (41st in college basketball).
  • In Southland games, Incarnate Word has averaged 1 more points (58.8) than overall (57.8) in 2022-23.
  • The Cardinals are putting up more points at home (62.9 per game) than on the road (51.4).
  • At home Incarnate Word is giving up 55.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than it is away (61.0).
  • While the Cardinals are posting 57.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 61.0 a contest.

