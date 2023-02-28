Tarleton State vs. Seattle U Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest between the Tarleton State Texans (7-21) and Seattle U Redhawks (5-21) squaring off at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 66-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tarleton State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 28.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Texans suffered an 80-78 loss to Southern Utah.
Tarleton State vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
Tarleton State vs. Seattle U Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tarleton State 66, Seattle U 63
Tarleton State Schedule Analysis
- The Texans took down the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in a 70-60 win on January 11. It was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tarleton State is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Texans are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 274) on November 18
- 84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 312) on November 30
- 67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 316) on December 14
- 86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 324) on December 6
Tarleton State Performance Insights
- The Texans average 62.5 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (256th in college basketball). They have a -137 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game.
- Tarleton State is putting up 59.0 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3.5 fewer points per game than its season average (62.5).
- The Texans post 70.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Tarleton State has been better in home games this year, giving up 65.5 points per game, compared to 69.4 on the road.
- The Texans' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 59.2 points a contest compared to the 62.5 they've averaged this season.
