The injury report for the Houston Rockets (13-47) ahead of their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (43-19) currently features two players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28 from Toyota Center.

The Rockets are coming off of a 131-114 loss to the Trail Blazers in their last game on Sunday. Jae'Sean Tate put up 17 points, two rebounds and two assists for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Porter Jr. SG Questionable Foot 19.2 5.5 5.6 Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Ankle 8.4 3.7 2.6

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Back), Aaron Gordon: Questionable (Rib), Zeke Nnaji: Out (Shoulder)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ALT and SportsNet SW

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets score an average of 109.7 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Houston is 9-14.

The Rockets have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 110.2 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average of 109.7.

Houston connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 3.9 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.5% from deep (30th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 37.3%.

The Rockets rank 30th in the NBA with 106.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th defensively with 116.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10.5 232

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.