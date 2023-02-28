The Houston Rockets (13-47), on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Toyota Center, will attempt to snap a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (43-19). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ALT and SportsNet SW.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Rockets matchup.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ALT and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Rockets Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-10.5) 232 -520 +410 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-9.5) 232.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-10) 232.5 -455 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets average 117 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 112.8 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +255 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.
  • The Rockets are being outscored by 8.6 points per game, with a -519 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 118.3 per outing (27th in league).
  • The teams combine to score 226.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams surrender a combined 231.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver has covered 34 times in 62 games with a spread this season.
  • Houston is 21-34-5 ATS this year.

Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Rockets +100000 +90000 -
Nuggets +750 +350 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rockets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.