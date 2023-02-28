Mavericks vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 28
The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) go head to head with the Indiana Pacers (27-35) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSIN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Pacers matchup.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSIN
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-7)
|236
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-6.5)
|236.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-7)
|236
|-278
|+220
Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 113.4 points per game (18th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +52 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers put up 115 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 117.4 per contest (23rd in NBA). They have a -149 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 228.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 229.9 points per game combined, 6.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Dallas has covered 22 times in 62 matchups with a spread this season.
- Indiana is 33-28-1 ATS this year.
Mavericks and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+1600
|+750
|-
|Pacers
|+100000
|+70000
|+1100
