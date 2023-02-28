The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) go head to head with the Indiana Pacers (27-35) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSIN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Pacers matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSIN
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Pacers Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-7) 236 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-6.5) 236.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-7) 236 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks average 113.4 points per game (18th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +52 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pacers put up 115 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 117.4 per contest (23rd in NBA). They have a -149 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
  • The two teams combine to score 228.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 229.9 points per game combined, 6.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Dallas has covered 22 times in 62 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Indiana is 33-28-1 ATS this year.

Mavericks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Mavericks +1600 +750 -
Pacers +100000 +70000 +1100

Looking to place a futures bet on the Mavericks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.