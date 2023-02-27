The Texas Longhorns (22-7) will be looking to build on a 13-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Baylor Bears (18-10) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 73.4 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 57.9 the Longhorns give up.

Baylor has an 18-5 record when giving up fewer than 75.3 points.

Baylor has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.

The Longhorns put up 12.7 more points per game (75.3) than the Bears allow (62.6).

When Texas scores more than 62.6 points, it is 21-5.

Texas' record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.4 points.

The Longhorns are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (37.8%).

The Bears make 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 5.5% more than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule