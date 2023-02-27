Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game that pits the Jackson State Lady Tigers (17-8) against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-13) at Williams Assembly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-55 in favor of Jackson State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 27.
The Lady Panthers' last contest on Saturday ended in a 98-88 win over Alcorn State.
Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi
Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 75, Prairie View A&M 55
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- On January 14, the Lady Panthers captured their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings.
Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Southern (No. 227) on January 4
- 78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on February 18
- 62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 259) on January 9
- 67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 276) on February 13
- 98-88 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 298) on February 25
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers put up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 68.0 per contest (273rd in college basketball). They have a -22 scoring differential.
- Prairie View A&M has averaged 1.6 fewer points in SWAC action (65.6) than overall (67.2).
- The Lady Panthers score 70.5 points per game at home, and 64.5 away.
- At home, Prairie View A&M gives up 59.0 points per game. Away, it gives up 75.2.
- The Lady Panthers have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 65.6 points per contest, 1.6 fewer points their than season average of 67.2.
