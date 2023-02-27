The Texas Longhorns (22-7) will host the Baylor Bears (18-10) after victories in 13 straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Baylor vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Bears average 15.5 more points per game (73.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.9).

When Baylor gives up fewer than 75.3 points, it is 18-5.

When it scores more than 57.9 points, Baylor is 18-7.

The Longhorns average 75.3 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 62.6 the Bears allow.

Texas is 21-5 when scoring more than 62.6 points.

Texas' record is 22-5 when it gives up fewer than 73.4 points.

The Longhorns shoot 45.2% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bears concede defensively.

The Bears' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.5 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Baylor Schedule