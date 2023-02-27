Monday's game features the Texas Longhorns (22-7) and the Baylor Bears (18-10) facing off at Moody Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-62 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Bears won their most recent game 71-61 against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Baylor vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Baylor 62

Baylor Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners on January 3, the Bears captured their best win of the season, an 81-70 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 105th-most in the nation.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on November 26

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 4

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 45) on February 1

75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 45) on January 7

69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 64) on January 18

Baylor Performance Insights