How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) after losing 10 road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SECN
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies put up 10.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (65.6).
- Texas A&M is 6-14 when giving up fewer than 72.6 points.
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, Texas A&M is 6-2.
- The Razorbacks put up 10.3 more points per game (72.6) than the Aggies allow (62.3).
- When Arkansas scores more than 62.3 points, it is 17-8.
- Arkansas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.8 points.
- This season the Razorbacks are shooting 40.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Aggies concede.
- The Aggies make 27.6% of their shots from the field, 10.6% lower than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 65-55
|Neville Arena
|2/20/2023
|Missouri
|L 61-35
|Reed Arena
|2/23/2023
|Kentucky
|W 74-67
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
