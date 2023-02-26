Mavericks vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Two of the league's best scorers face off when Luka Doncic (first, 33.2 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (32-29) host LeBron James (seventh, 29.6 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (28-32) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Mavericks are 4-point favorites.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (237)
- The Mavericks (22-36-3 ATS) have covered the spread 36.1% of the time, 10.6% less often than the Lakers (28-30-2) this season.
- Dallas covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 20.7% of the time. That's less often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 4 or more (34.5%).
- Dallas' games have gone over the total 55.7% of the time this season (34 out of 61), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (31 out of 60).
- The Mavericks have a .634 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-15) this season while the Lakers have a .395 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-26).
Mavericks Performance Insights
- So far this year, Dallas is scoring 113.5 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.6 points per contest (11th-ranked).
- The Mavericks haven't produced many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.4 assists per contest.
- The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by draining 14.9 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 36.7%.
- Dallas is attempting 42.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 51.3% of the shots it has taken (and 62.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 48.7% of its shots (and 37.7% of the team's buckets).
