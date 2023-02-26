Kenyon Martin Jr. Player Prop Bets: Rockets vs. Trail Blazers - February 26
The Houston Rockets, Kenyon Martin Jr. included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
In this article we will look at Martin's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|11.8
|14.8
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.6
|7.1
|Assists
|--
|1.5
|2.1
|PRA
|25.5
|18.9
|24
|PR
|23.5
|17.4
|21.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|0.6
Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.
- Martin's Rockets average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Trail Blazers have allowed 115.3 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Trail Blazers have allowed 41.5 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.0 per game, 24th in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 12th in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per game.
Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/17/2022
|31
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10/28/2022
|17
|11
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
