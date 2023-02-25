Saturday's contest at Grand Canyon University Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-7) taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks (13-15) at 4:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 73-65 win for Grand Canyon, who are favored by our model.

The Mavericks' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 69-60 loss to New Mexico State.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, UT Arlington 65

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks notched their best win of the season on December 1 by securing a 67-64 victory over the Houston Cougars, the No. 77-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Antelopes have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 127) on February 6

60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 173) on December 3

82-73 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on February 18

76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 195) on November 29

106-102 at home over Sam Houston (No. 207) on February 16

UT Arlington Performance Insights