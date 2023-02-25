The Oklahoma Sooners (22-4) will host the Texas Longhorns (21-7) after winning six home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Longhorns' 75.6 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 75.5 the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • Texas is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 86.7 points.
  • When it scores more than 75.5 points, Texas is 10-2.
  • The Sooners put up 86.7 points per game, 28.3 more points than the 58.4 the Longhorns allow.
  • Oklahoma is 22-3 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • Oklahoma is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.
  • The Sooners shoot 46.0% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Longhorns allow defensively.
  • The Longhorns shoot 45.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Sooners allow.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/11/2023 TCU W 70-50 Moody Center
2/13/2023 @ Iowa State L 66-61 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/19/2023 West Virginia W 74-48 Moody Center
2/25/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
2/27/2023 Baylor - Moody Center
3/4/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

