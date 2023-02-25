The Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas Longhorns (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Texas Moneyline
BetMGM Baylor (-3.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Baylor (-3.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Baylor (-3.5) 148.5 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Baylor (-3.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • Texas has compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • Baylor has covered 14 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.
  • Bears games have hit the over 14 out of 28 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • The Longhorns have experienced the 77th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1800.
  • The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

