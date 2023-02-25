Saturday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (17-8) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (7-19) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-54 win as our model heavily favors Iowa State.

The Horned Frogs head into this game following a 67-57 loss to Baylor on Wednesday.

TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 79, TCU 54

TCU Schedule Analysis

On February 18 against the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings, the Horned Frogs captured their signature win of the season, a 75-62 victory at home.

The Horned Frogs have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (12).

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 162) on December 5

69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 176) on November 7

74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 194) on November 16

60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on November 29

56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on December 18

TCU Performance Insights