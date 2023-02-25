Saturday's game features the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-15) and the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (13-13) facing off at Davey Whitney Complex in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 65-63 victory for Alcorn State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Panthers took care of business in their most recent outing 72-51 against Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 65, Prairie View A&M 64

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

On January 14, the Lady Panthers captured their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 77), according to our computer rankings.

Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Southern (No. 243) on January 4

78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 267) on February 18

62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 267) on January 9

67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 289) on February 13

56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 291) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights