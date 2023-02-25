Saturday's game that pits the Lamar Cardinals (17-10) versus the New Orleans Privateers (7-18) at Montagne Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-55 in favor of Lamar, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Cardinals won their most recent matchup 66-54 against SE Louisiana on Thursday.

Lamar vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Lamar vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 70, New Orleans 55

Lamar Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cardinals took down the SE Louisiana Lions 57-47 on January 7.

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 142) on February 23

65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 173) on December 17

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 187) on February 11

66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on January 26

66-63 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 267) on November 16

Lamar Performance Insights