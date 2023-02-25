Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Stopher Gym has the Houston Christian Huskies (11-16) matching up with the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-23) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-58 victory for heavily favored Houston Christian.
The Huskies' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 65-60 loss to McNeese.
Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston Christian 68, Nicholls 58
Houston Christian Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Huskies beat the Texas A&M-CC Islanders 55-52 on February 9.
- Houston Christian has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Yale (No. 207) on November 26
- 63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on November 25
- 71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 19
- 69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 310) on February 2
- 62-54 on the road over New Orleans (No. 316) on January 7
Houston Christian Performance Insights
- The Huskies' -89 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.6 points per game (284th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per contest (140th in college basketball).
- Houston Christian scores fewer points in conference action (59.2 per game) than overall (59.6).
- At home, the Huskies average 66.7 points per game. Away, they average 53.0.
- At home, Houston Christian concedes 54.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 70.4.
- The Huskies are posting 57.2 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 2.4 fewer points than their average for the season (59.6).
