Texas State vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Friday's contest at First National Bank Arena has the Texas State Bobcats (20-8) squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-17) at 8:00 PM (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 victory for Texas State, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Bobcats head into this contest on the heels of a 58-51 victory over Louisiana on Wednesday.
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 68, Arkansas State 63
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bobcats took down the Southern Miss Lady Eagles 69-52 on February 9.
- The Red Wolves have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (10).
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 157) on January 28
- 52-46 on the road over Old Dominion (No. 159) on January 26
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on December 29
- 58-51 on the road over Louisiana (No. 173) on February 22
- 60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 194) on November 30
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats' +270 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.8 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 57.1 per contest (33rd in college basketball).
- Texas State scores fewer points in conference action (65.4 per game) than overall (66.8).
- At home the Bobcats are scoring 69.6 points per game, 7.3 more than they are averaging away (62.3).
- At home Texas State is giving up 54.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than it is away (60.8).
- The Bobcats are posting 63.1 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.7 fewer points than their average for the season (66.8).
