The Houston Rockets (13-45) travel to face the Golden State Warriors (29-30) after dropping four consecutive road games. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW

NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 118.5 points per game (second in the league) and giving up 118.6 (27th in the NBA).

The Rockets are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -487 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.8 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.2 per contest (26th in league).

Golden State is 25-32-2 ATS this season.

Houston has covered 21 times in 58 matchups with a spread this season.

Rockets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +100000 +90000 - Warriors +1700 +850 -

