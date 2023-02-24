Rockets vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 24
The Houston Rockets (13-45) travel to face the Golden State Warriors (29-30) after dropping four consecutive road games. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, February 24, 2023.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Rockets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-9.5)
|-
|-460
|+370
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-9.5)
|-
|-450
|+340
|Tipico
|Warriors (-9.5)
|-
|-450
|+360
Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 118.5 points per game (second in the league) and giving up 118.6 (27th in the NBA).
- The Rockets are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -487 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.8 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.2 per contest (26th in league).
- Golden State is 25-32-2 ATS this season.
- Houston has covered 21 times in 58 matchups with a spread this season.
Rockets and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Warriors
|+1700
|+850
|-
