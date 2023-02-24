The Houston Rockets (13-45) will be monitoring two players on the injury report, including Jalen Green, as they prepare for a Friday, February 24 game against the Golden State Warriors (29-30) at Chase Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Rockets are coming off of a 133-96 loss to the Thunder in their most recent game on Wednesday. Jabari Smith Jr. scored a team-best 15 points for the Rockets in the loss.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Porter Jr. SG Out Foot 19.2 5.5 5.6 Jalen Green SG Out Groin 21.8 4.0 3.6

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Hip), Stephen Curry: Out (Leg), Andrew Wiggins: Questionable (Personal), Gary Payton II: Out (Adductor), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and SportsNet SW

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets average 8.8 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Warriors give up (118.6).

Houston has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 118.6 points.

In their past 10 games, the Rockets are scoring 109.9 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average (109.8).

Houston knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 32.6% rate (29th in NBA), compared to the 14.4 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average 106.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in league), and give up 116.0 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -10.5 230.5

