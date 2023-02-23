SFA vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-5) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-13) at William R. Johnson Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-59 in favor of SFA, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 23.
The Ladyjacks are coming off of a 67-59 loss to Southern Utah in their last outing on Saturday.
SFA vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
SFA vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 77, Sam Houston 59
SFA Schedule Analysis
- The Ladyjacks' best victory this season came against the Boston College Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 101) in our computer rankings. The Ladyjacks took home the 67-53 win at a neutral site on November 26.
- SFA has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
- The Ladyjacks have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, SFA is 11-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 127) on February 11
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 140) on December 11
- 99-51 at home over Utah Tech (No. 164) on January 5
- 72-56 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 164) on February 16
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks are outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game with a +462 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 59.3 per outing (57th in college basketball).
- SFA is posting 75.3 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 1.1 fewer points per game than its season average (76.4).
- Offensively the Ladyjacks have fared better at home this year, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game in road games.
- Defensively, SFA has played better at home this year, allowing 60.4 points per game, compared to 61.8 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Ladyjacks have been putting up 71.3 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
