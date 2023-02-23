Mavericks vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 23
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) take a three-game slide into a home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (14-45), losers of 14 straight. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET (on BSSW and KENS).
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-13.5)
|234.5
|-1050
|+700
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-13.5)
|234.5
|-1100
|+650
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-13.5)
|234.5
|-1000
|+650
|Tipico
|Mavericks (-13.5)
|232.5
|-1000
|+700
Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +29 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.5 (11th in the NBA).
- The Spurs have been outscored by 10.2 points per game (posting 112.4 points per game, 24th in league, while allowing 122.6 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -600 scoring differential.
- These two teams average a combined 225.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 235.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Dallas is 21-36-3 ATS this season.
- San Antonio is 24-35-0 ATS this season.
Mavericks and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+1600
|+750
|-1098
|Spurs
|+100000
|+90000
|+3000
