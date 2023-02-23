Houston Christian vs. McNeese Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Thursday's game features the Houston Christian Huskies (11-15) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-17) matching up at Sharp Gymnasium (on February 23) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-61 victory for Houston Christian.
In their last time out, the Huskies lost 55-53 to Lamar on Saturday.
Houston Christian vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
Houston Christian vs. McNeese Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston Christian 68, McNeese 61
Houston Christian Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies took down the Texas A&M-CC Islanders, who are ranked No. 189 in our computer rankings, on February 9 by a score of 55-52, it was their best win of the year so far.
- Houston Christian has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (eight).
Houston Christian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 over Yale (No. 204) on November 26
- 63-58 on the road over Denver (No. 265) on November 25
- 71-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 284) on January 19
- 69-58 at home over Northwestern State (No. 311) on February 2
- 68-59 at home over New Orleans (No. 316) on December 31
Houston Christian Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a -84 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 59.6 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball and are giving up 62.8 per outing to rank 138th in college basketball.
- With 59.1 points per game in Southland contests, Houston Christian is putting up 0.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (59.6 PPG).
- The Huskies post 67.3 points per game in home games, compared to 53 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.3 points per contest.
- Houston Christian surrenders 53.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 70.4 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been scoring 58.3 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 59.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
