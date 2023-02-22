Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-16) versus the Tarleton State Texans (7-19) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.
The Texans enter this game on the heels of a 59-58 loss to Sam Houston on Saturday.
Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 69, Tarleton State 61
Tarleton State Schedule Analysis
- The Texans' best win this season came in a 70-60 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on January 11.
- Tarleton State has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (six).
Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 269) on November 18
- 84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 308) on November 30
- 67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 311) on December 14
- 86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 322) on December 6
Tarleton State Performance Insights
- The Texans are being outscored by 4.9 points per game, with a -127 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.1 points per game (243rd in college basketball), and allow 67 per outing (250th in college basketball).
- Tarleton State has averaged 4.3 fewer points in WAC play (57.8) than overall (62.1).
- The Texans score 70.3 points per game at home, and 54.3 away.
- Tarleton State is conceding fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (69.7).
- Over their past 10 games, the Texans are posting 59.2 points per contest, 2.9 fewer points than their season average (62.1).
