The Dallas Stars (30-15-12, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (18-32-5, winners of three in a row). The game on Wednesday, February 22 begins at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-CHI.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-CHI

TNT and NBCS-CHI Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-425) Blackhawks (+340) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 62.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (23-14).

Dallas has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -425 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars an 81.0% chance to win.

In 24 of 57 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 183 (13th) Goals 136 (32nd) 145 (2nd) Goals Allowed 199 (25th) 39 (16th) Power Play Goals 27 (29th) 30 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 39 (22nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 3.0 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Stars offense's 183 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Stars are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 145 total goals (2.5 per game).

With a +38 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.