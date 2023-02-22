Wednesday's game features the SMU Mustangs (15-9) and the Wichita State Shockers (15-11) matching up at Moody Coliseum (on February 22) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for SMU.

The Mustangs enter this game after a 70-62 loss to South Florida on Saturday.

SMU vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

SMU vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 66, Wichita State 58

SMU Schedule Analysis

Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Mustangs secured their best win of the season on January 21, a 53-50 home victory.

SMU has four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

The Mustangs have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

SMU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 90) on December 4

68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 14

84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 117) on December 3

61-54 on the road over Tulsa (No. 127) on January 28

81-58 at home over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

SMU Performance Insights