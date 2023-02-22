SMU vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wednesday's game features the SMU Mustangs (15-9) and the Wichita State Shockers (15-11) matching up at Moody Coliseum (on February 22) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for SMU.
The Mustangs enter this game after a 70-62 loss to South Florida on Saturday.
SMU vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
SMU vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 66, Wichita State 58
SMU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Mustangs secured their best win of the season on January 21, a 53-50 home victory.
- SMU has four losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- The Mustangs have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
SMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 90) on December 4
- 68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 92) on January 14
- 84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 117) on December 3
- 61-54 on the road over Tulsa (No. 127) on January 28
- 81-58 at home over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 7
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs average 64.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) while allowing 58.6 per outing (50th in college basketball). They have a +131 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.
- With 59.5 points per game in AAC tilts, SMU is posting 4.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64.1 PPG).
- At home, the Mustangs are averaging 7.4 more points per game (66.8) than they are in road games (59.4).
- SMU is giving up 52 points per game this season at home, which is 12.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (64.7).
- The Mustangs' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 60.9 points a contest compared to the 64.1 they've averaged this season.
