Houston vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (11-14) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (19-8) matching up at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Cougars came out on top in their most recent matchup 56-48 against Temple on Saturday.
Houston vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
Houston vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 62, East Carolina 61
Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars' best victory of the season came against the South Florida Bulls, a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings. The Cougars picked up the 71-69 road win on February 12.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Houston is 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.
- The Lady Pirates have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 79) on December 30
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 29
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 95) on January 5
- 56-48 on the road over Temple (No. 129) on February 18
- 65-60 at home over Temple (No. 129) on February 4
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.4 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, and are giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 84th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Houston has put up 62.8 points per game in AAC play, and 65.4 overall.
- The Cougars are putting up more points at home (68.2 per game) than away (62.2).
- Houston is allowing fewer points at home (57.3 per game) than away (62.7).
- While the Cougars are averaging 65.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 63.5 points per contest.
